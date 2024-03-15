Here are the best airports in North America for 2023

article

Airports help get travelers to their destinations while offering a place to rest during layovers or flight cancellations.

But all airports in the U.S. have their differences, with some receiving higher ratings than others based on Airports Council International’s annual ASQ awards , which recognizes airport excellence in customer experience.

Categories for the top awards for North American airports are "best airport" which factors in the number of passengers airports serve annually. The winners represent a top 20% overall satisfaction score based on passenger surveys filled out before departure.

And the other categories are "cleanest airport," "most dedicated staff," "most enjoyable airport," and "easiest airport journey," representing the top 5% of airports in the area.

Here are the best airports in North America in 2023, according to the ACI .

Best airports by size and region

Airports serving 2 to 5 million passengers per year

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers per year

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Airports serving 15 to 25 million passengers per year

Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida

Airports serving 25 to 40 million passengers per year

LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Airports serving over 40 million passengers per year

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada

Also making the list is Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada and Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport in Saskatoon, Canada. Both airports serve under 2 million passengers a year.

Airports with the most dedicated staff

Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine

Easiest airport journey

Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina

Most enjoyable airport

Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina

Cleanest airport

Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



