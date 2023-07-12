Beyoncé Tour: What you need to know about the Renaissance World Tour show in Philadelphia

Queen Bey is returning to the City of Brotherly Love to perform on her first solo tour in nearly a decade and fans are full of "Energy" as they wait for the music legend's long-awaited tour in the United States.

After spending months performing in Europe, the American leg of the Renaissance World Tour begins in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Here's what you need to know about the hugely-anticipated event:

Where & when is the show taking place?

The show is taking place at Lincoln Financial Field and is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

The K lot will open at 2 p.m. before all stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

Where is parking available?

Public parking is available at Lincoln Financial Field.

General stadium parking is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles.

More information and directions to each lot are available here.

How can I get to Lincoln Financial Field?

Lincoln Financial Field is accessible by car or public transportation.

Drivers can find directions from Delaware, other parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey here. Additional directions from Waze are also available here.

Commuters taking SEPTA trains can get off at the NRG Station, located just steps away from the stadium.

SEPTA officials say trains will run every 8 - 10 minutes. After the show ends, northbound trains will provide service back to Center City and the Fern Rock Transportation Center in addition to running extra service on the Broad Street Line.

Commuters coming from New Jersey should transfer from the PATCO to the Broad Street Line at the 13th and Locust Street Station.

Fans can also take SEPTA bus routes 4 & 17 to get access to the stadium.

Those who want to use rideshare services can reserve a ride in advance.

Is merchandise available?

Exclusive merchandise for the tour is available on Amazon.

Fans can also find great tour outfits and accessories locally in the Philadelphia area.

What can I bring inside the stadium?

Lincoln Financial Field has a clear bag policy.

Stadium personnel say purses larger than a clutch, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases or any other large items are not allowed.

Fans will be allowed to carry one bag that must fit the following guidelines:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Exceptions can be made for items needed for medical reasons. Those in need of a medical accommodation should contact the stadium at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com before arriving.

What accommodations are available for guests with disabilities?

Guests who need special accommodations should contact the stadium at contact@LincolnFinancialField.com, call 215-463-5500 or visit a guest services booth on the concourse behind Sections 121, 136, 206 and 226.

The North Gate of the stadium is ADA-designated and located next to the remote ticket booth in between the Xfinity Gate and Lifebrand Gate.

Can I still buy a ticket?

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the show are still available and range in price from $229 to $1,800.

Tickets can be purchased here.

What will the weather be like?

FOX 29's Sue Serio breaks down the forecast for the Renaissance World Tour show at Lincoln Financial Field.

Conditions at the open stadium are expected to be dry, but hot.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s around the show's start time and will drop throughout the night.

Due to the extreme heat, Lincoln Financial Field is allowing fans to bring an unopened bottle of water that is 20 ounces or less.