No Phillies named National League starters in 2025 MLB All Star Game

The Brief Major League Baseball released the starting roster for the 2025 All-Star game. No player from the Philadelphia Phillies was selected for the honor. This is the second year in a row the Phillies have not had a starter.



The first-place Philadelphia Phillies will not be represented on the National League's starting roster in the 2025 MLB All-Star game, but there's still a chance some players will earn a trip to Atlanta.

What we know:

Major League Baseball announced the starters for the All-Star game via social media on July 2.

Although the Phillies rank 5th in the league in on-base percentage, 6th in hits, and 7th in team average, no player garnered enough votes from fans to make it onto the National League All Star team.

Kyle Schwarber is within the top ten in the league in runs, home runs, walks, and is just outside the top ten in RBI.

The MLB has yet to release complete rosters for the All-Star game or the Home Run Derby, meaning there is still a chance that your favorite Phillies could be heading to Truist Park in Atlanta.

Schwarber's name has floated around as a possible participant in the Home Run Derby, and Cristopher Sanchez is seen as a possible reserve pitcher for the All-Star game.

What's next:

MLB All-Star festivities will kick off on Wednesday, July 9 with the Home Run Derby on the 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET and the All-Star Game on the 15th at 7 p.m. ET.