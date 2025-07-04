Thousands turn out to celebrate 4th of July in Philadelphia despite ongoing DC 33 strike

The Brief The 4th of July marked the fourth day of the District Council 33 strike in Philadelphia. Thousands turned out to celebrate the holiday in the birthplace of the nation, despite the ongoing strike and two big name headliners opting out of a planned concert, to support union workers.



People gathered in Philadelphia to celebrate the birth of the country, despite the continuing District Council 33 strike for fair wages and two big name performers opting out of the Wawa Welcome America concert, to support union workers.

What we know:

Despite the ongoing strike, thousands attended the 4th of July festivities on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event proceeded even as the two biggest name performers chose not to participate in support of the striking workers. Greg Boulware, DC 33 President, explained, "The last negotiations the city walked out on. Two, as you know, our members have been all over the place, trying to keep up and maintain certain things. We had to go back to the table ourselves and restructure the counter-proposal to the city which will be sent over today and we’re hopeful to sit down with the city tomorrow."

What they're saying:

Attendees expressed mixed feelings about the absence of top performers. One participant stated, "I had to just to support the city. We made America. I gotta at least support America."

Another attendee remarked, "Yeah just to have fun pretty much with the family," when asked about attending, despite the performers' absence.

International visitors also shared their impressions.

A visitor from England humorously commented, "No we've come back to take it back. I’m the advance party so be careful."

Another noted, "Everybody has been wonderful, it's a lovely city."

A Ukrainian attendee expressed deep appreciation for the USA, saying, "It’s the most amazing country in the world and I live to celebrate independence in the U.S.A."

Local perspective:

As fireworks lit up the sky, Philadelphians voiced their concerns about the strike's impact on the city. One resident exclaimed, "They need to stop. The trash stinks!!!!" highlighting the growing sanitation issues as the strike continues.

What's next:

The union president hopes to return to negotiations with the city, aiming to resolve the strike and address the concerns of both workers and residents. As the strike enters its fifth day, the community remains hopeful for a resolution.