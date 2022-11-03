Biden to discuss student loan relief at New Mexico community college

President Joe Biden is set to discuss his administration’s student loan forgiveness plan at an event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Thursday.

The speech comes a little more than 10 days after an appeals court temporarily halted the plan from moving forward while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.

The stay was issued just one day after another federal judge dismissed the Republican states’ effort to block the plan.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — failed to establish they had standing, "the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case."

U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University on October 21, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000. The plan makes 20 million eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.

The announcement in August immediately became a major political issue ahead of the November midterm elections.

In a speech given at Delaware State University in late October, Biden blasted Republicans who have criticized his relief program, saying "their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical."

He added, "I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republican officials" who had millions of debt and pandemic relief loans forgiven, naming GOP lawmakers like Reps. Vern Buchanan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who received loan forgiveness, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who called some beneficiaries of student loans "slackers."

Asked Biden, "Who the hell do they think they are?"

Biden's Thursday speech is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET at the Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.