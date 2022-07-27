Biden tests negative for COVID-19: ‘Back to the Oval’

President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden’s physician.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his "strict isolation" measures.

Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday. A White House official said the president will talk about his mild case and the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. It’s the first time he’s tested positive since taking office, despite prior waves of the virus sweeping through Washington’s political class. Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers have been infected.

Biden has acknowledged the risks of attending large events, but has said it was worthwhile to attend.

After more than two years and over a million deaths in the U.S., the virus is still killing an average of 353 people a day in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The unvaccinated are at far greater risk, more than two times more likely to test positive and nine times more likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.

US President Joe Biden speaks while meeting virtually with Chey Tae-Won, chairman and principal owner of SK Group, right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Blo Expand

When administered within five days of symptoms appearing, Paxlovid, produced by drugmaker Pfizer, has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.

The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations. The BA.5 sub-strain, believed to be even more contagious, now makes up more than 65% of U.S. cases.