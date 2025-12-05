Man shot to death during dispute with first floor neighbor in North Philadelphia

The Brief A 60-year-old man was shot to death during a dispute with his first-floor neighbors, police said. The shooting suspect was later stopped by police after he was seen leaving the home with a handgun. At least 20 people live at the property, including young children and teens.



Investigators say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed during a dispute with his first-floor neighbors early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Hope Street just after 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside a rowhome.

Police learned that a 60-year-old man who lived on the second floor of the property was shot in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital's Episcopal campus.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after he arrived, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and one or more residents of the first-floor apartment.

It's believed the shooting victim was standing at the top of the staircase leading to the second-floor apartment when he was shot at least once in the chest.

Investigators say 20 people live at the property between the two apartments, including children as young as 4-years-old.

The suspect was later stopped by police near the intersection of 2nd and Lehigh streets and a handgun was recovered from his vehicle.

What's next:

The suspect was said to be cooperating with investigators, and as many as 10 people who heard or witnessed the shooting were taken for questioning.

No charges have been reported so far.