Biden to meet with CEOs to discuss consequences of failing to raise debt ceiling

President Joe Biden will again stress the importance of raising America’s debt ceiling in a meeting with CEOs from major businesses.

The meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T on Wednesday, will be held in the South Court Auditorium near the White House and attended by heads of banks like Citi, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: JPMorgan planning for ‘potentially catastrophic’ event if US hits debt limit

Congress avoided a partial government shut down last week when it funded federal programs in a stopgap bill. But experts say failing to raise the debt ceiling would prove far more disastrous than a shutdown could.

The U.S. government operates at a budget deficit, meaning it spends more money than it brings in through taxes. So, it borrows funds to make up the difference. A default would mean the government exceeded the statutory debt limit and is unable to pay some of its creditors.

The Treasury has marked Oct. 18 as the deadline in which it will run short of funds to handle the nation’s already accrued debt. Experts believe that would trigger a recession that devastates the global economy.

"A default would send shock waves through global financial markets and would likely cause credit markets worldwide to freeze up and stock markets to plunge," the White House Council of Economic Advisers said in a new report. "Employers around the world would likely have to begin laying off workers."

Congress has the power to avoid that — specifically the Senate in this case. But what was once a routine duty neither party obstructed, has become increasingly partisan.

The House already passed a measure that would raise the debt ceiling. But Senate Republicans, following the orders of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have committed to blocking Democratic efforts to pass the bill.

RELATED: House votes to suspend debt ceiling, bill heads to Senate

McConnell wants to force Democrats to use a much slower process, which could take days, if not weeks. That would eat into their agenda, giving Republicans ample time to remind voters about the unpopular vote.

"They’ve had plenty of time to execute the debt ceiling increase," McConnell said about the Democrats. "They need to do this — and the sooner they get about it, the better."

One way around that obstruction would be a procedure change.

The filibuster rule allows a minority party to block the majority party’s agenda if they lack the 60 votes required to end the debate. Many Democrats, specifically more progressive members, have been calling for the filibuster to be abolished, though it still has defenders among moderates.

Biden, who had been slow to embrace doing away with the measure after issues like voting rights, indicated in off-the-cuff comments on Tuesday that Democrats are weighing a procedural change.

Dropping the filibuster would lower the threshold to end debate down to 50 votes. Vice-President Kamala Harris would break any tie in the Senate, enabling Democratic policies to move forward.

"It’s a real possibility," Biden told reporters outside the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn upon return to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct 5, 2021. Biden returned to Washington after visiting Michigan. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Even so, such a change would require unanimous Democratic support — which it does not have. Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat often at odds with progressives, has been a vocal defender of the filibuster since Democrats took control of the chamber.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has also previously objected.

At his weekly press conference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not embrace — or reject — the idea of changing the filibuster for this one specific issue.

Instead, Schumer simply repeated what he, Biden and others have said — that Republicans should " get out of the way" and allow Democrats to pass the measure that's already been approved and sent over from the House.

"The best way to get this done is for Republicans to just get out of the way," Schumer said. He said the burden to stand aside is on McConnell's shoulders.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.