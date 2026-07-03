Big Boy, the largest operating steam train, coming to Philadelphia on July 4th

The Brief Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will arrive in Philadelphia on the 4th of July. Big Boy will visit Philadelphia for two days before continuing its tour to Lebanon, Pa. Big Boy is the largest operating steam train, first commissioned in 1941 and logged over 1M miles before it was retired in 1961.



The largest operating steam train known as ‘Big Boy’ will visit Philadelphia on the 4th of July, drawing thousands of train enthusiasts to the city to see the historic locomotive.

What we know:

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is doing its first-ever tour of the northeast in honor of America's 250th Birthday. Big Boy started its journey in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 25 and will make stops in 14 states by July 29.

The large locomotive will arrive in Philadelphia on July 4 before heading back west on July 5.

The 133-foot-long train won't be traveling alone. Taking the trip as well are two commemorative locomotives, No. 1616 Abraham Lincoln locomotive and No. 1776 America250.

Historical passenger cars from the Union Pacific's Heritage Fleet will also make an appearance.

Dig deeper:

Big Boy's appearance in Reading, Pennsylvania drew several thousand people on Thursday as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees. Officials say operational delays caused Big Boy to arrive over an hour late, creating hazardous conditions for those in attendance.

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Over 100 people, including the elderly and infants, received medical treatment, and 35 patients were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Officials say one person suffered cardiac arrest and was successfully resuscitated.

The backstory:

The locomotive is just one of 25 which were commissioned starting in 1941.

Used to support the World War II effort, the trains typically operated from Utah to Wyoming, hauling heavy equipment.

The train that will be traveling to Philadelphia, No. 4014, was retired at the end of 1961 after totaling over one million miles.

Seven of the 25 locomotives are on public display throughout the United States.

Where to see Big Boy:

Union Pacific offers free tracking as Big Boy makes its way across the United States. The website can be found here.

The full list of spots to see Big Boy this summer:

Pennsylvania

July 4 — Philadelphia

July 5 — Philadelphia

July 7 — Lebanon

July 8 — Lewistown and Altoona

July 9 — Altoona

July 10 — Altoona

July 11 — Cresson, Leetsdale, and Horseshoe Curve

Ohio

July 12 — Struthers

July 13 — Rocky River

July 14 — Fostoria

July 15 — Continental

Indiana

July 16 — Knox

Illinois

July 18 — Springfield and Girard

Missouri

July 19 — St. Louis

July 20 — Pacific and Herman

July 21 — California and Kansas City

July 22 — Kansas City

Kansas

July 23 — Topeka and Salina

July 24 — Wilson and Hays

July 25 — Hays

July 26 — Grainfield

Colorado

July 27 — Kit Carson and Strasburg

July 29 — Greely

Wyoming

July 29 — Cheyenne