Villanova debuts Cabrini Campus in Radnor after $100 million renovation

The Brief Villanova University opened its new Cabrini Campus in Radnor on Monday, marking the institution's largest expansion in 184 years. The Cabrini Campus, formerly Cabrini University, now offers new residential, academic, and recreational spaces for about 900 students, mostly sophomores, according to Villanova University. Students arrive to usher in the new era Thursday and Friday. Classes at Villanova begin next Monday.



Villanova University officially opened the doors to its new Cabrini Campus for a preview on Monday, a major milestone in the university’s 184-year history according to university leadership. The campus, located on 112 acres in Radnor, was acquired in June 2024 and recently underwent $100 million in renovations to integrate it fully into the Villanova experience.

A historic expansion for Villanova University

What we know:

The Cabrini Campus became part of Villanova University in June 2024 after an agreement with Cabrini University and the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, following two years of planning, renovation, and infrastructure improvements, according to the university. The new campus supports all aspects of campus life, including academics, residential living, spirituality, dining, and recreation.

The campus now features six residence halls and one apartment-style building, housing about 900 students, mainly sophomores. Villanova Field Hockey is also moving its permanent home to the Cabrini Campus, which offers new academic programs, research labs, student lounges, dining spaces, and a student center named Cascia Hall.

Timeline:

Cabrini University closed after its final commencement in June 2024 due to financial problems following 67 years in operation, marking the end of its legacy in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Villanova then acquired the campus and invested $100 million in upgrades, including a new intramural field house, a student center, a bookstore, and 30 new classrooms.

Shuttle buses now run every 7 to 10 minutes all day, connecting the original campus with the Cabrini site as part of the Wildcat Shuttle system.

Generational impact and community legacy

The backstory:

Cabrini University was founded in the late 1950s and celebrated its final graduating class of more than 600 students in 2024.

The school, which conferred degrees to 17,000 graduates across its history, closed due to declining enrollment, mirroring challenges at small colleges nationwide. Alumni, faculty, and students described the campus as a close-knit community anchored in Catholic values.

The refurbished Cabrini Campus retains symbols of its past, including a statue of Mother Cabrini and preserved architecture, according to university officials. Building names honor storied Catholic figures such as St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and St. Augustine.

"We tried to blend Villanova Campus with Cabrini Campus and when you look around here you see a lot of Tudors and different types of architecture that you don’t see on Villanova’s campus and we leaned into that," said Marilou Smith, Vice President of Facilities Management for Villanova.

What they're saying:

"The opening of the Cabrini Campus is significant milestone in our University history," said University President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD. "We have promised that we will keep the legacy and spirit of Cabrini University alive."

"These new academic facilities strengthen our teaching and research enterprise, create opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and provide the space necessary to advance key academic priorities for years to come," said Provost Patrick G. Maggitti, PhD, said.