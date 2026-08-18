Man accused of peering into young girl's bedroom window in Bucks County

The Brief A Bucks County man is accused of peering into a young girl's bedroom window at night. The suspect was identified by the homeowner as a neighbor. Authorities have not shared the name of the suspect, but court documents show Winfield Becker was charged with prowling and harassment.



A Bucks County man is facing charges after police say he was caught peering into the window of a young girl's bedroom at night.

What we know:

Officers from the Plumstead Police Department were called to a home on Split Log Drive on Aug. 6 for reports of a man peering into a young girl's bedroom.

Investigators say the homeowner's video surveillance camera captured the incident, which resulted in the suspect being identified as a neighbor.

Court documents show Winfield Becket was charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime, and harassment.

Hopewell Valley School District shares statement

What they're saying:

In a statement shared with FOX 29 News, Hopewell Valley School District acknowledged that an employee had been charged with harassment and related charges in Pennsylvania, adding that the unnamed employee has been placed on leave of absence.

"We are limited in what details we can share, as this is a confidential personnel matter and an ongoing investigation. However, rest assured that the Hopewell Valley Regional School District places the safety of its students and staff above all else, and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," the statement read in part.

A search of Hopewell Valley School District's directory names Tripp Becker as the Athletics Director.

What's next:

Officials say the suspect is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in September.