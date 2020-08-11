Bill Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal

article

Bill Cosby's lawyers are arguing in a new appeals filing that it was "fundamentally unfair" to let prosecutors use Cosby's damaging deposition from a sex accuser's lawsuit against him at trial.

The filing made Tuesday largely focuses on what Cosby believes was a binding promise from a district attorney that he wouldn't be charged in the case.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney's office isn't commenting but says prosecutors will file a response within a month.

The 83-year-old Cosby is serving a three to 10-year prison term for three counts of felony sex assault.

