Here are the billionaires who give away the most money, according to Forbes

Forbes has released its list of billionaires who have donated the most money.

The American business magazine ranked the 25 wealthiest philanthropists with the biggest lifetime donations at the end of 2023, measured in dollars given to charities, which topped almost $211 billion.

In 2023, these benefactors gave away almost $25 billion. Forbes noted that the individuals on this list have a combined net worth of $1.35 trillion.

Here are some of the billionaires from this year’s list who have donated the most money.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett has a lifetime giving of $56.7 billion. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO giving focuses on health and poverty alleviation. The 93-year-old has a net worth of $131 billion.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have a lifetime giving of $42.5 billion, with a giving focus on health and poverty alleviation. They continue to co-chair the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation despite their 2021 divorce, Forbes noted. Bill has a net worth of 125 billion, and Melinda’s net worth is $10.6 billion.

George Soros

Hedge fund founder George Soros, 93, has a lifetime giving amount of $21 billion with his donations focusing on democracy and human rights. Soros has a net worth of $6.7 billion.

Michael Bloomberg

The 82-year-old founder of financial data and media company Bloomberg LP doled out $3 billion in 2023. Bloomberg has a lifetime giving amount of $17.4 billion to causes focusing on climate change, health and education. He has a net worth of $96.3 billion.

MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott donated $2.15 billion in 2023 to a total of 360 groups in 35 U.S. states plus in Brazil, India, according to Forbes. Scott has a lifetime giving amount of $16.58 billion with a giving focus on economic, racial and gender equality. The philanthropist has a net worth of $35.3 billion.

Jim and Marilyn Simons

In 2023, Jim and Marilyn Simons pledged $500 million over seven years to the endowment of the State University of New York at Stony Brook in Long Island, Forbes noted. The couple has a lifetime giving of $6.03 billion, with their donations going to basic science and math. They have a net worth of $30.7 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have a lifetime giving amount of $4.5 billion, with their giving focusing on science and education. The couple’s net worth is $165 billion.

Steve and Connie Ballmer

Last year, Steve and Connie Ballmer announced a $175 million gift over seven years to Strive Together, an Ohio-based group that works in 29 states to support children in poverty with coaching and resources, according to Forbes.

The former Microsoft CEO and his wife have a lifetime giving of $3.75 billion focusing on economic mobility. The couple's net worth is $123 billion.

Phil and Penny Knight

Phil and Penny Knight, in 2023, announced a $400 million pledge over five to ten years to a fund that will support Black residents of Portland, Oregon; funds will go to education services, the arts and other programs for residents of a Portland neighborhood.

The Nike founder and his wife have a lifetime giving of $3.6 billion focusing on education. Phil and Penny have a net worth of $42.5 billion.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and his fiance, Lauren Sánchez, announced the creation of a $100 million Maui Fund in 2023 after the fire destroyed parts of the Hawaiian island.

The Amazon founder has a lifetime giving of $3.33 billion with a giving focus on the environment and education. Bezos has a net worth of $196 billion.

Four new billionaires were also added to the 2024 list, including Barbara Picower, who is 12th with a lifetime giving of $3.15 billion, Bernie and Billi Marcus, rank 23rd with a lifetime giving of $1.75 billion, Amos and Barbara Hostetter, rank 24th with a lifetime giving of $1.61 billion and Eric Wendy Schmidt rank 25th with a lifetime giving of $1.44 billion.

To see the full list of top philanthropists, visit Forbes’ website.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




