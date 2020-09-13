Boat parade held in support of President Trump along Halifax River in Central Florida

article

Another boat parade was held in support of President Donald J. Trump and his reelection campaign on Saturday in Central Florida.

The event, titled 'Daytona/NSB Trump Flotilla to 4 More!' was held Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Halifax River. Boats gathered at Halifax Marina and traveled to Disappearing Island in New Smyrna Beach.

Photos from the event show hundreds of boats in the water and cars lined up on the bridge above. American flags and Trump flags flew in the air.

Tina Shults took photos of the event and told FOX 35 that "It was an amazing event that so many great patriots were apart of. I had goosebumps watching all the boats and seeing all the American and Trump flags passing by as our National Anthem was playing."

Meanwhile, Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

