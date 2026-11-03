Bob Brooks wins U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania's 7th District: AP

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The Brief Democrat Bob Brooks has won the election to represent Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Brooks defeated incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie.



Democrat Bob Brooks declared victory in the race for the U.S. House sea for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

The backstory:

Brooks defeated incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie, who conceded the race.

Brooks campaigned on labor rights, workplace protections, health care access and housing affordability, framing policy debates around everyday economic security for working-class families.

In his platform, he emphasized investments in local infrastructure, protection of social safety net programs and initiatives to lower everyday household costs.

Dig deeper:

Brooks is a Democrat and the statewide president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association. He is also a retired 20-year Bethlehem firefighter.