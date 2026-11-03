Sarah McBride wins reelection in Delaware’s U.S. House race, AP projects

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The Brief Sarah McBride has won reelection as Delaware’s sole representative in the U.S. House. McBride defeated Republican challenger Joseph Arminio. McBride became the first openly transgender member of Congress after she was first elected in 2025.



Sarah McBride has won re-election to Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press.

McBride re-elected

The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican challenger Joseph Arminio to earn her second term.

Who is Sarah McBride?

The backstory:

McBride was first elected to the U.S. House in 2025. Before that, she served in the Delaware State Senate from 2020 to 2025. She’s also worked in President Barack Obama’s administration, for former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden and as the national spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.

With her election in 2025, McBride became the first openly transgender member of Congress.

RELATED: Sarah McBride wins Delaware's U.S. House race, will become first trans member of congress: AP

McBride’s policies

What they're saying:

McBride campaigned on her track record of investing in infrastructure, healthcare access and manufacturing jobs, among other things.

In her first term in Congress, McBride introduced bills focused on small business tax credits for disability accommodations , standardized holiday pay , paid family leave , and biotechnology education .