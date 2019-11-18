Bob Kelly shares family's traditional stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, Bob Kelly shares his family’s stuffing recipe. The recipe was passed down from his grandmother to his mother and now to him.

Here’s what you will need:

— 4 loaves of stuffing bread

— 3 large packages of celery

— 2 large onions

— Bunch of fresh parsley

— 1 stick of butter

— Salt & pepper

— Poultry seasoning

— 4 eggs

— Chicken broth

Directions:

— Use a food processor to crumble the bread. Add in the celery, parsley, onions, poultry seasoning and salt and pepper.

— Once blended, place in pan and added four eggs. Stir until mixed.

— Add a splash of chicken broth to moisten the stuffing.

— Bake in oven for 45 minutes.