Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died. She’s the third of five Carter siblings who have passed away.

Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, confirmed her death in a post on Instagram. Bobbie Jean was 41 years old, TMZ reports.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," she said.

The Carter siblings’ mother, Jane, released the following statement to TMZ: "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.

Bobbie Jean Carter in 2006 (Getty Images)

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie Jean Carter was Aaron Carter’s makeup artist and wardrobe stylist in the early 2000s, according to TMZ. She appeared alongside her siblings on the reality TV show "House of Carters," which ran for one season on E! in 2006. Her other brother, Nick Carter, was a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Bobbie Jean kept a low public profile after the show, but like the two other siblings she lost, Bobbie Jean also suffered from substance addiction. She was arrested in June 2023 for reportedly stealing from a store in Brooksville, Florida, then trying to toss out the fentanyl she had in a bag, The Miami Herald reported.

In this handout photo provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Bobbie Jean Carter is seen in a booking photo following her arrest for theft and possession of a controlled substance on June 10, 2023 in Hernando County, Florida. (Photo by Hern Expand

"Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what," Angel Carter continued on Instagram.

Bobbie Jean’s death comes a little more than a year after Aaron Carter, a singer, rapper and actor, was found dead at his California home. Aaron Carter, 34, accidentally drowned in his bathtub as a result of sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner’s report said.

The report referred to Carter as "a celebrity with a known history of substance abuse" who had "multiple interactions with local police relating to the substance abuse." It cited a particular history of inhalant abuse, and a recent relapse.

(Top R-L) Singer Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, (Bottom R-L ) Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter pose for a family portait after lunch with US Weekly magazine September 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images Expand

Carter for years had been open about his substance abuse struggles, detailing his issues with inhalants in a 2019 episode of the talk show "The Doctors." He also said in the interview that he was taking medications for acute anxiety and bipolar disorder.

In 2012, Leslie Carter, another one of the Carter siblings, died after falling in the shower in 2012 at the age of 25. Authorities said she had suffered an overdose from prescription medication. Carter once said he felt his family partly blamed him for her death.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," Angel Carter said in the tribute to her sister. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.

"We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home," she continued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.