New exhibit in Philly showcases the Declaration of Independence, related artifacts

The Brief A new exhibit at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia showcases the Declaration of Independence and related artifacts. The exhibition features original drafts, Jefferson’s chair, and 19 printings of the Declaration. These Truths: The Declarations of Independence runs from April 10, 2026, to January 3, 2027.



A new exhibition at the American Philosophical Society is giving visitors a closer look at the Declaration of Independence, just in time for the country’s 250th birthday, according to organizers.

A closer look at the Declaration and its history

What we know:

The exhibit features Thomas Jefferson’s early handwritten drafts of the Declaration of Independence and the mahogany Windsor chair he used while writing it, according to David Gary, curator and associate director of collections at the American Philosophical Society.

"I would say this is one of the key pieces of this exhibition is…it is central to what everyone is going to want to see," said Gary. "This is the chair that Jefferson used while drafting the Declaration of Independence in his rented apartment back on 7th Market back in June 1776," said Gary.

The exhibition also includes maps that hung in the background when the nation’s founders met in what is now Independence Hall. Visitors can see 19 original printings of the Declaration that were used to inform the world about the new democracy.

The exhibit’s impact and visitor reactions

What they're saying:

Organizers say the goal is to inspire visitors to think about democracy and its origins, long after they leave the museum.

"A big part of this exhibition is to show the public the creation of the Declaration was a process not a singular event, not a singular writing of the Declaration that over the first 50 years it took a lot of debate, changes and a lot of arguments to get to the point where it’s the sacred national document that we all know today," said Gary.

"This is fantastic we are here on a scout trip from upstate New York and it was surprising it was open today. Seeing the chairs that Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence in was in was great. We went to the house the building where it was at, but that was fantastic," said Joe Stankovich.

The collection began shortly after Benjamin Franklin founded the society in 1743. Organizers hope the exhibit, "These Truths: Declarations of Independence," will help teach a new generation about the roots of democracy.

The exhibition is open from April 10, 2026 to January 3, 2027 at the American Philosophical Society Museum at 104 South 5th Street in Philadelphia.