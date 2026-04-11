Massive wildfire burning in South Jersey, thick smoke pours into sky as crews respond

article

The Brief A massive wildfire is burning in West Deptford Township, sending heavy smoke into the air. Crews are battling the fire from the ground and with aircraft support. Officials are urging people to avoid the area near 8th Street.



A large and fast-moving wildfire is burning in Gloucester County, with thick plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky and flames stretching across a wide area.

What we know:

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire near 8th Street in West Deptford Township.

Crews have deployed engines and ground teams to the scene, along with an aircraft capable of dropping 600 gallons of water to help contain the blaze.

Images from the scene show a wide fire line cutting through a wooded area, with multiple active flame fronts and dense smoke blanketing the area.

The fire appears to be spreading across a large stretch of land, with flames visible along the tree line and into brush areas near nearby structures.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the size of the wildfire or how much it has spread.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What's next:

Fire crews are continuing aggressive efforts to contain the blaze as conditions evolve.

Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available and are urging the public to stay clear of the area.