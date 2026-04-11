Demolition underway at Grays Ferry garage collapse site; 2 missing, 1 dead

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The Brief Crews are now demolishing a collapsed parking garage in Grays Ferry to reach trapped workers. One person is confirmed dead, while two others remain missing after the collapse. Officials say the structure is too unstable for crews to safely search without demolition.



Crews are actively working to demolish a partially collapsed parking garage in the Grays Ferry neighborhood as emergency responders continue searching for missing workers.

What we know:

Demolition operations are now underway at the site of the collapse as officials work to stabilize the structure and gain safer access to the debris.

Authorities have confirmed one person has died following the collapse. Two other workers remain missing as crews continue recovery efforts.

Officials say the building is too unstable to allow full access for search teams, prompting the decision to move forward with demolition.

What they're saying:

City officials have indicated that bringing down the structure is necessary to safely reach areas where the missing workers may be located.

The backstory:

The collapse happened earlier this week at a parking garage under construction in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

Emergency crews initially responded with search efforts, but dangerous conditions inside the structure limited their ability to continue.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what caused the collapse.

Officials have not said when the missing workers may be located as demolition and recovery efforts continue.

What's next:

Crews will continue demolition in phases to allow safer access to the site.

Recovery efforts are expected to continue as officials work to locate the missing workers and investigate what led to the collapse.