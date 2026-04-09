THC edibles incident leaves Bucks County middle school students sick, district says

The Brief Several middle school students in Pennsbury allegedly became ill after ingesting THC-laced edibles on Thursday, April 9. Emergency medical personnel responded immediately, according to Pennsbury School District officials. The district is urging parents to discuss substance use with their children and attend upcoming educational sessions.



Several Pennsbury middle school students reportedly became sick Thursday after allegedly eating edibles containing THC, the chemical found in marijuana, according to a letter sent to families by Pennsbury School District leaders.

What we know:

A small number of students at a Pennsbury middle school allegedly ingested THC-laced edibles and became ill Thursday, April 9, according to Superintendent Thomas A. Smith and other district officials.

Emergency medical personnel were called right away.

What they're saying:

"Like many schools, we are seeing an increase in the use of vapes, vapes with THC, and edibles in our high school and middle schools. Our student code of conduct clearly states that drugs are not permitted on school campuses and students will be disciplined accordingly," said Smith.

The district says these topics are addressed with students in the curriculum and with families through the Pennsbury Parent and Family Academy, which holds presentations each fall on substance use and online harassment.

What you can do:

District leaders are urging families to attend future academy sessions to learn more about the challenges facing students.

"We recognize that these topics can sometimes be difficult to discuss, but we are committed to addressing the issues facing our students and our schools," said Smith.

The district is also sharing evidence-based resources to help parents and caregivers talk to their children about substance use. Officials say they are working to improve every aspect of the educational experience in Pennsbury and appreciate ongoing family support.

District officials stress the importance of open communication between families and schools to address substance use and related challenges.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify how many students were involved, their current conditions, or whether any disciplinary actions have been taken.