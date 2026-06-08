Body of beloved Philadelphia barber found after he went missing in Delaware River

The Brief New Jersey State Police have recovered the body of Carlos Gil-Reyes, 31, after he went missing while swimming in the Delaware River with friends last week. Gil-Reyes, a beloved barber from the Dominican Republic, was able to get a final message to friends before disappearing early Friday morning. Police received a report of a body on shore Monday afternoon that matched the description of Gil-Reyes.



Authorities say they have recovered the body of a beloved Philadelphia barber who went missing while swimming in the Delaware River at night late last week.

The backstory:

Carlos Gil-Reyes was reported missing early Friday morning after he had been out boating on the Delaware River with friends and swimming near Hawks Island in Delanco Township, New Jersey.

Search crews spent hours Friday searching for Gil-Reyes after friends say he was swimming in the water near where the group had tied three boats together when he began to struggle.

Friends say he was able to share a final message to those who were with him.

"The last words he told my friend were, ‘I can’t anymore. I love you,’" a friend at the scene of the search told FOX 29 on Friday morning.

What's New:

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police responded to reports of a deceased male who washed ashore in Palmyra Township, Burlington County.

Officials say the male matched the description of 31-year-old Carlos Gil-Reyes.