At least 1 person hospitalized after van overturns in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - At least one person was transported ot the hospital after a van overturned in South Philadelphia Friday morning.
What we know:
The van flipped onto its side, and emergency crews responded quickly to the crash at Reed and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
One person was transported to the hospital, and another was treated at the scene.
Residents and drivers in the area are being asked to stay clear while crews handle the situation.
A second vehicle, a red Honda sedan was observed near the scene of the crash being towed away, but the cause of the crash remains unknown.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash or the conditions of those involved.
The Source: Information from FOX 29's Morgan Parrish who spoke with officials on the scene.