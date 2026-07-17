At least 1 person hospitalized after van overturns in South Philadelphia

The Brief A van flipped onto its side at Reed and Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Center City. One person was taken to the hospital and another was treated at the scene. It remains unclear how many passengers were aboard the van or what caused it to flip.



At least one person was transported ot the hospital after a van overturned in South Philadelphia Friday morning.

What we know:

The van flipped onto its side, and emergency crews responded quickly to the crash at Reed and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

One person was transported to the hospital, and another was treated at the scene.

Residents and drivers in the area are being asked to stay clear while crews handle the situation.

A second vehicle, a red Honda sedan was observed near the scene of the crash being towed away, but the cause of the crash remains unknown.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash or the conditions of those involved.