Olney property excavated following gun arrest and missing persons leads

The Brief Philadelphia police are digging in the Olney yard of 44-year-old Eugene Horsch as part of an investigation that authorities say potentially involves leads on two missing persons cases. The search follows Horsch's June arrest on weapons and drug charges, which led police to execute a warrant at his home where officers seized items including firearms, chemical materials and a 55-gallon drum. Block residents expressed shock and anxiety over the extended police presence as they await the outcome of the investigation.



Police are excavating a property in Olney as a major investigation into a resident expands to include potential leads on missing persons cases.

Excavation following June arrest

What we know:

Authorities returned to the home of 44-year-old Eugene Horsch on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue on Wednesday, pulling various items from the yard, including what appeared to be piping. Police say the investigation has broadened to potentially involve at least two missing persons cases.

The excavation follows Horsch's arrest in June on weapons and gun charges after a fight with a woman inside a car at 6th and Market streets in Center City. During that arrest, police reported finding drugs, two loaded guns and a fake DEA badge inside the vehicle.

Eugene Horsch. File Photo.

The Center City incident prompted a police raid on Horsch's Olney home last month. Investigators seized additional guns, ammunition, drugs, chemical materials believed to be used for drug manufacturing and a 55-gallon drum connected to water lines.

What they're saying:

The heavy police presence and ongoing excavations have left neighbors in the 400 block of West Chew Avenue feeling disturbed and waiting for answers.

"It’s kind of shocking, you never know what’s next door, around the corner," Cornelius White told FOX 29.

Another local resident, Ivy Lee, expressed concern for her family's safety amid the continuous movement on the block.

"I got grandkids that live around here, I walk around here every day, and I would never know that I’m walking past something that’s dangerous," Lee said.

Neighbors say they are eager for the investigation to conclude so they can learn what police ultimately uncover.

"I’m really anxious to know or curious to find out what the end result is of all this," White said. "We are all in limbo here just waiting, waiting for a result."