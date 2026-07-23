SEPTA officer shoves man in viral video, knocking amputee out of wheelchair: Officials investigating

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The Brief A SEPTA police officer was seen shoving a man in a video that's gone viral online. The officer's shove sent the man backward, knocking over a man in a wheelchair. No one was reportedly injured, and Internal Affairs is investigating.



SEPTA officials are investigating after a transit police officer was seen in a now viral video shoving a man outside a Metro stop, into a man in a wheelchair.

Viral SEPTA police video

What we know:

The incident happened on Monday, July 20, outside the Allegheny stop on the L line.

In the video, a man can be seen arguing with two SEPTA officers, shouting. Then, one of the officers shoves the man in the chest twice with both hands. The officer's shove sent the man backward into another man sitting in a wheelchair, knocking him over and nearly off the curb.

The man and the officer shove each other several times before three officers block the man's path to the station and the situation calms down.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 29, SEPTA said the officers were at the Allegheny station on Monday for fare enforcement.

Officials claimed the man who was shoved tried to get through the fare gate on the heels of a paying passenger, and officers tried to escort him out of the station.

What we don't know:

The transit authority said it could not comment further because of an ongoing Internal Affairs investigation.