Glassboro Police searching for good Samaritan who rescued driver from fiery crash

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The Brief A good Samaritan helped rescue a driver from a car crash in Glassboro before the car caught on fire. The rescuer left the scene before first responders got there. Police want to identify the good Samaritan to thank him.



Police are searching for the good Samaritan they said rescued a driver from a fiery car wreck in Glassboro earlier this week, then disappeared "like an apparition."

What we know:

The Glassboro Police Department has taken to social media looking to identify the good Samaritan, asking for the community's help on Facebook.

The crash happened on South Main Street on Monday, according to police. The driver crashed their car into a pole and then burst into flames.

That's when police said the good Samaritan jumped into action, pulling the driver out of the flaming car "without any regard to his own safety."

What we don't know:

But, before first responders got to the scene, the good Samaritan was gone.

"He was almost like an apparition," the GPD's Facebook post reads. "One moment he was there and the next he was gone."

What you can do:

Now, Glassboro police are trying to identify the man who pulled the driver from the wreck to thank him, but had a message for them if they wanted to stay anonymous:

"THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts," police wrote. "Thank you for putting others above yourself, thank you for helping someone else's family member, thank you for being a good human. The world could use more of you in it."