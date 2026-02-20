Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, New Castle County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Delaware County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Ocean County, Warren County, Cape May County
Coastal Flood Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

WATCH: NJ police officers catch man jumping off balcony to escape burning home

By
Published  February 20, 2026 6:14pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
NJ police catch man jumping from burning building

NJ police catch man jumping from burning building

Three Stafford Township Police officers were able to catch a man who jumped from a second-story balcony to escape his burning home. The rescue was caught on body cam.

The Brief

    • Stafford Township Police shared new body camera footage of officers catching a man jumping from a burning building.
    • The three officers caught the man before he hit the ground, and he was uninjured.
    • A 92-year-old woman was killed in the fire. The fire was ruled accidental.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in New Jersey are sharing dramatic new body camera video of officers catching a man who jumped off a balcony to get out of a burning home.

Dramatic rescue caught on camera

The backstory:

The fire happened on Feb. 13, at a home on Yeoman Road in Stafford Township. Two people were able to escape the fire. 

On Friday, the Stafford Township Police Department released new body camera footage of officers rescuing one of the two. Three STPD officers are seen running to the back of the building, near a balcony. The officers can be heard shouting up at a person, telling him "you need to jump right now."

SUGGESTED: Dylan’s Law: NJ bill advances after Voorhees man’s jet-ski death

Suddenly, the man jumps. The officers, with their arms locked, catch him. 

"We got you buddy," one of the officers can be heard saying. "We got you."

Both the man from the video and the second person who escaped were hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers praised

What they're saying:

Stafford Police Chief James Haldenwang called the officers' actions that night "truly amazing. Their quick, selfless actions undoubtedly saved this man's life, and I am awestruck by the heroics displayed."

Woman killed in fire

What we know:

While two people were able to escape the burning home, one person, identified as 92-year-old Betty Matero, was killed in the blaze.

Township and County officials investigated what caused the fire, and determined that the fire started in a storage container outside the home, and was likely sparked by failing lithium-ion batteries. The fire was ruled an accident.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Stafford Township Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyNew Jersey