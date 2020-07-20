Body found in wreckage of Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during riots

article

Authorities say a dead body was located in the wreckage of a pawn shop that burned down during the Minneapolis riots following the death of George Floyd.

According to Minneapolis Police, Minneapolis Fire, the ATF and the State Fire Marshal, crews discovered the body Monday morning in the wreckage of Max It Pawn at 2726 East Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The body is believed to be an adult male. His identity, along with the nature and the cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Minneapolis Police’s homicide unit has taken over the case. One man has been charged with setting fire to that location. He is 25-year-old Montez Lee, of Rochester, Minn.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.