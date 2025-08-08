Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Philadelphia apartment during fire; suspicious death investigation launched

By
Published  August 8, 2025 7:09am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Police say a body was found inside of an apartment by firefighters who were responding to a call in the building.
    • Officials say they do not believe the person died as a result of the fire.
    • The investigation is ongoing.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment building as firefighters responded to a fire there.

What we know:

 The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue in Burholme. 

Firefighters battling the flames later found a body inside. 

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and the fire was placed under control a short time later. 

Investigators say they do not believe the person died as a result of the fire and that they were found in a bedroom. 

Police say the fire was contained to the kitchen. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information about the victim, including their identity. 

The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown at this time. 

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety