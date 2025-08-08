Body found in Philadelphia apartment during fire; suspicious death investigation launched

article

The Brief Police say a body was found inside of an apartment by firefighters who were responding to a call in the building. Officials say they do not believe the person died as a result of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.



Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment building as firefighters responded to a fire there.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue in Burholme.

Firefighters battling the flames later found a body inside.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and the fire was placed under control a short time later.

Investigators say they do not believe the person died as a result of the fire and that they were found in a bedroom.

Police say the fire was contained to the kitchen.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information about the victim, including their identity.

The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown at this time.