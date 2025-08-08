Body found in Philadelphia apartment during fire; suspicious death investigation launched
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment building as firefighters responded to a fire there.
What we know:
The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue in Burholme.
Firefighters battling the flames later found a body inside.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and the fire was placed under control a short time later.
Investigators say they do not believe the person died as a result of the fire and that they were found in a bedroom.
Police say the fire was contained to the kitchen.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any information about the victim, including their identity.
The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown at this time.