Boil water advisory lifted in Atlantic City: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated January 7, 2024 5:45PM
Atlantic City
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Boil water advisory issued in Atlantic City

Officials say everyone should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it, using it to cook or to brush teeth.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City announced the boil water advisory that was called for the entire city on Friday night has been lifted as of Sunday afternoon. 

Authorities say a test of the water showed it was too cloudy, which could mean it’s not being filtered properly.

That puts the water at risk of containing dangerous bacteria or other organisms.

The advisory was lifted after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection returned sample results from a water test conducted by the ACMUA on Saturday morning. 

Upon further research, tests showed there is no contamination in the water, and water consumption may resume as normal. 

Mayor Marty Small, Sr. called a news conference, along with officials with the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority (ACMUA) as well as the city’s Health and Human Services department and Office of Emergency Management, to provide the update.

The ACMUA recommends running faucets for three to five minutes to flush service lines out, clearing and emptying automatic ice makers and water chillers, and draining and refilling hot water heaters only if it's below 113 degrees. 

They say anything with a softener or cartridge filter should be drained and refilled as well.

The City of Atlantic City and the ACMUA would like to thank all residents and businesses for their cooperation, understanding and patience throughout the weekend.


 