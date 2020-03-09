Expand / Collapse search

Booker endorses Biden, says he'll 'restore honor' to office

2020 Election
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."

Booker's decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.