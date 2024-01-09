Box cutter found hidden in bandage wrapped around traveler's arm at Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport recently discovered a box cutter wrapped in a bandage on a passenger's arm, officials said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a post on X that TSA officers made the discovery after a man set off an alarm at an airport security checkpoint.

Officers then uncovered a box cutter hidden within an ACE bandage that was wrapped around his lower arm, Farbstein said.

No charges were reported immediately following the disturbing discovery.

Last year, a record-setting 45 guns were caught by TSA Agents at Philadelphia International Airport.