Box cutter found hidden in bandage wrapped around traveler's arm at Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

Philadelphia International Airport
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport recently discovered a box cutter wrapped in a bandage on a passenger's arm, officials said Tuesday. 

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a post on X that TSA officers made the discovery after a man set off an alarm at an airport security checkpoint. 

Officers then uncovered a box cutter hidden within an ACE bandage that was wrapped around his lower arm, Farbstein said. 

No charges were reported immediately following the disturbing discovery. 

Last year, a record-setting 45 guns were caught by TSA Agents at Philadelphia International Airport.