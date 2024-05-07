Officials to announce arrests in child's death in Chester County
WEST CALN, Pa. - Details regarding the death of a child in West Caln are expected to be released during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The Chester County District Attorney's Office says they will announce the arrest of two suspects, along with charges in the child's death.
Officers from the West Caln Police Department will also be present.
Officials did not release any further details prior to the press conference, which is set to start at 2 p.m.