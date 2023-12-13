Record-number of guns caught this year at Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

article

A record number of guns have been caught by TSA Agents this year at Philadelphia International Airport, officials reported Wednesday.

An unloaded .357 Magnum was found Tuesday during an x-ray scan of a backpack that belonged to a traveler from Delaware, officials said.

Police confiscated the firearm and issued the Newark resident a weapons citation, a penalty that officials say can reach as high as $15k.

The record-setting 45th gun caught by TSA agents this year at Philadelphia International Airport surpassed a record set in 2022.

"Let’s be clear. This is not the type of record that we are celebrating," TSA's Gerardo Spero said. "Travelers need to ensure that they have no illegal or prohibited items with them before they arrive at the airport."

The number of guns caught at airport checkpoints in Philadelphia noticeably jumped in 2021 when officials said 39 guns were caught, which is 13 more than the previous year. In the two years since, the airport has endured back-to-back record-setting years for firearm detections.

Philadelphia International Airport isn't alone. Officials say TSA agents across the country have caught more than 6,500 guns at airport checkpoints, which is on pace to set a national record.

The TSA has a guide for gun owners on how to legally travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.