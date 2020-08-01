Boy, 7, in grave condition after shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A young boy is in grave condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot in West Philadelphia Saturday night

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. on the 200 block of Simpson Street.

Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot once in the head during the incident. He was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by a private ambulance and place in critical condition.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but no weapon has been recovered.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement following the incident.

"We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred this evening on the 200 block of Simpson Street. An innocent eight-year-old was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition. Although an individual has been taken into custody, that does not diminish the impact this senseless act has on the child, his family, and the entire community. Criminal acts such as this have no place in our communities, and we are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected. While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility - police, and community - to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the precious child and his family," Outlaw said.

The investigation is ongoing.

