Boy thrown at Mall of America now out of intensive care

The five-year-old boy, who was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America, is no longer in intensive care, according to an update from the family.

Landen had been intensive care since the incident on April 12. According to the update, the boy is now at an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital.

In last month's update, the family noted he had gone through 15 separate medical procedures or surgeries due to his injuries and "severe complications."

Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to throwing the boy. In June, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison. According to court documents, Aranda told investigators he went to the mall looking for someone to kill when he randomly targeted Landen, who was there with his mom and friends.

Below is the full message posted on behalf of the family on Landen's GoFundMe page:

"The Lord is good, and we are thankful. We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.

"There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey. Thank You."