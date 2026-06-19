Brazil tops Haiti 3-0 as their fans bring FIFA World Cup energy to South Philadelphia

The Brief Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in a World Cup Group C match at Philadelphia Stadium. More than 69,000 fans packed the stadium, creating a lively and unified atmosphere. Both Brazilian and Haitian fans celebrated together, with festivities continuing outside the stadium.



Brazil secured a 3-0 victory over Haiti in a World Cup Group C match at Philadelphia Stadium, where more than 69,000 fans gathered for a night described as both a rivalry and a celebration.

The backstory:

SKYFOX captured scenes of packed parking lots and heavy traffic as fans left Philadelphia Stadium following Brazil’s win.

The energy outside the stadium was electric, with fans tailgating and celebrating throughout the day.

Fans from both countries show pride and unity

What they're saying:

"It feels amazing. I feel at home. I feel so proud to like to have this opportunity to see my country come down here and experience my city, Philadelphia. I love it and we’re here to party and let’s go Brazil. Bam!" said Camillia Myers, a Brazilian fan who moved to Philadelphia 12 years ago.

Haitian fans, though outnumbered, made their presence known.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 19: Fans of Brazil celebrate their team goal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff - FIFA/FIFA via Expand

"Haiti and Brazil we have good chemistry, so it’s all love, though. Whoever wins tonight, we’re going to celebrate," said a Haitian fan interviewed by FOX 29.

The match was described as more than just a rivalry, with fans from both sides mingling, dancing, and waving flags together before and after the game.

Inside the stadium, a sea of color and celebration

Local perspective:

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson described the atmosphere inside the stadium as "just beautiful," with flags from both countries and national anthems played before kickoff.

More than 69,000 fans packed Philadelphia Stadium for the city's second of six matches.

Despite the loss, Haitian fans expressed pride in their team’s journey after a 50 year gap between World Cup qualifications.

The celebration continued outside, with fans from both teams taking pictures together and enjoying the night.

The Source: Interviews with fans in South Philadelphia.

Visuals

Fans waving Brazilian and Haitian flags and celebrating in South Philadelphia

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