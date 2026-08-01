Man shot, killed inside Southwest Philadelphia home Saturday morning
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot and killed inside a Southwest Philadelphia home Saturday morning, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to a residence on the 6500 block of Regent Street around 9:40 a.m.
Police found a man in his mid-50s suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower left back.
Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:55 a.m.
What police said
Police secured the area as investigators processed the scene.
Authorities have not released the man’s identity or provided information about what led to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and police have not established a motive.
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Police Department.