Man shot, killed inside Southwest Philadelphia home Saturday morning

article

The Brief Police found a man shot inside a home on Regent Street Saturday morning. The man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not established a motive.



A man was shot and killed inside a Southwest Philadelphia home Saturday morning, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a residence on the 6500 block of Regent Street around 9:40 a.m.

Police found a man in his mid-50s suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower left back.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:55 a.m.

What police said

Police secured the area as investigators processed the scene.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or provided information about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and police have not established a motive.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.