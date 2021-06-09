Brewerytown double homicide victim may have known shooter, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a shooter suspected of killing a man and woman late Tuesday night in Brewerytown may have known one of the victims and lived nearby.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North 27th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say a man died of a gunshot wound to the face and a woman died on the way to Temple Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told police the alleged shooter could be a nearby resident who knew the female victim.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

