Bringing Back Business: Happy Ice brings a Philadelphia shaved ice recipe to the Fairfax District

A small business owner with big dreams aspires to bring some much-needed positivity to the Fairfax District with his shaved ice shop vividly painted in cheerful colors.

Its owner, Lemeir Mitchell, brings a 40-year-old Philadelphia shaved ice recipe to the West Coast.

Happy Ice will host its grand opening Saturday, which is nearly three months after it was delayed due to the pandemic and nearly three weeks after peaceful protests erupted in violence and looting, damaging multiple businesses in the Fairfax District. Mitchell stood guard to protect his store and even distributed Happy Ice during the protests.

Mitchell, an entrepreneur and Philadelphia native initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a notable tattoo artist.

He began tattooing at a shop on Melrose Avenue where he would sleep on the floor at night to make ends meet.

After getting on track, Mitchell is now preparing for a huge grand opening celebration Saturday, June 20th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy Ice will also be serving a special edition Black Lemon flavor for just $5 to commemorate Juneteenth with all proceeds going to Black organizations.

Happy Ice is located at 7324 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90046.

For more information, visit the Happy Ice LA website or visits its Instagram page.