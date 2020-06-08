Brother and sister compete in triathlon to raise money for frontline workers

After days of training, elementary school students Chris and Kiley Wolf are ready to compete in a triathlon not for personal goals but for essential workers.

“We bike 10 miles, we swimmed (SIC) 12 laps and then we ran three miles,” said Kiley.

The Wolf’s raced as an effort to fundraise for front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, and especially in honor of their aunt, Colleen Davis. Their goal was to raise $750, and they’ve now surpassed $1,650.

“I would come over every day and hug them and play with them and now I have to take a step back,” said Davis.

Chris and Kiley’s dad, Christopher Wolf, was also very supportive of Davis.

“Since she’s working in the hospital and working really hard to keep us all healthy, we thought we could return the favor,” he said.

As they were all crossing the finish line, Davis and other family members were cheering them on.

“It’s hard for them right now not having sports and friends, and they were thinking about other people. It was really a proud moment,” she said.

Later in the evening, Davis and her niece and nephew made their first food delivery to night nurses at Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

“With the money they raised, they’ll be able to make at least two more food deliveries to local hospitals. They made an impact, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Christopher.

