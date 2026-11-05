Browns Mills dog rescue couple accused of animal cruelty, weapons violations

The Brief A Browns Mills couple was charged with animal cruelty and weapons offenses for allegedly killing a dog and keeping dogs in poor conditions. Police say the two fabricated stories online to collect charitable donations for their canine rescue. The investigation began last month after the Prosecutor’s Office was contacted by Mullica Township police about a resident’s allegation.



Two Browns Mills residents who ran a dog rescue are facing animal cruelty and weapons charges after police say they kept dogs in "deplorable" living conditions, illegally euthanized animals, and posted false stories online to solicit donations, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Pemberton Township Police Chief Jon Glass.

Thomas Thompson, 37, and Brooke Thompson, 34, were each charged after an investigation that started when Mullica Township police received a complaint from a resident about a dog named Biggie Smalls that belonged to their Gone Rogue Girls Rescue.

What we know:

Authorities charged Thomas and Brooke Thompson with two counts of animal cruelty along with weapons offenses and other charges, according to officials. Investigators say the couple ran Gone Rogue Girls Rescue.

Both are accused of keeping dogs in poor living conditions, euthanizing animals illegally, and making up stories online to get charitable donations, police say.

Timeline:

The formal investigation began last month after officials in Mullica Township received a report from a resident. The resident said the Thompsons came to her home in April to vaccinate a pit bull named Biggie Smalls, and during that visit, the altercation occurred.

The Mullica Township resident who fostered Biggie Smalls told police the Thompsons visited her house in April to vaccinate the dog. According to this resident, the dog tried to bite Brooke Thompson, and Thomas Thompson then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the dog in the head.

The Thompsons reportedly put the dog's body in a bag and took it away, the resident said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many dogs were affected, whether any additional charges are expected, or when the Thompsons will appear in court.