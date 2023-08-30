Bruce Springsteen in Philadelphia: New dates announced for postponed shows

article

Philly is no longer "Dancing in the Dark"!

New dates for the city's postponed Bruce Springsteen concert have officially been announced, but fans shouldn't hold their breath.

The shows have been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2024 and Friday, August 23, 2024, at Citizens Bank Park - more than a year after the original show dates.

Springsteen called off his Philadelphia tour stop with the E Street Band due to an undisclosed illness earlier this month.

The announcement came just hours before his first show, leaving many fans shocked and disappointed.

Featured article

Now those fans finally have some answers, and options!

All tickets from the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates, according to Citizens Bank Park officials.

Tickets for the August 16, 2023, show will be valid for the August 21, 2024, show; and tickets for the August 18, 2023, show will be valid for the August 23, 2024, show.

You can also request a refund within the next 30 days if purchased through Citizens Bank. If you bought tickets through the secondary market, you will have to check their refund policy.

Tickets for both rescheduled shows are also on sale.



