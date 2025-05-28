5 former Crozer Health outpatient facilities to be purchased by Delaware-based healthcare system

The Brief Five former Crozer Health outpatient facilities in Delaware County are being purchased by Delaware-based ChristianaCare for $50.3 million. Services will include medical offices, ambulatory surgery, imaging and specialty care. The health system is also building three neighborhood hospitals in Delaware and Chester counties.



Good news on the healthcare front in Delaware County as some of the shuttered Crozer Health facilities will soon reopen under a new name.

Delaware-based ChristianaCare has agreed to buy outpatient operations closed after the bankruptcy of Crozer Health. This is much-needed news for the county.

What we know:

Five former Crozer Health outpatient facilities will soon reopen under a new name. Delaware-based ChristianaCare continues its northern expansion after it was the successful bidder in a "highly competitive" bankruptcy court auction to take over the operations of the former Crozer Health outpatient locations in Delaware County.

"I would say it’s a really good day for Delaware County residents. Because we will be able to provide important services in that community," said Jennifer Schwartz, Chief Strategy Officer for ChristianaCare.

The offices will have "a mix of medical practices, ambulatory surgery, imaging and other specialty services and our goal is to continue to operate those services and enhance those services," said Schwartz.

Local perspective:

The new ChristianaCare facilities will be located at:

300 Evergreen Dr., Glen Mills, Pa.

500 Evergreen Dr., Glen Mills, Pa.

2010 West Chester Pike, Havertown, Pa.

30 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, Pa.

200 E. State St., Media, Pa.

By the numbers:

The purchase does not include Crozer Chester Medical Center or Taylor Hospital. Crozer Health’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

According to a company statement "the sale is expected to close in the near future, subject to court approval. The total winning bid was $50.3 million."

ChristianaCare was one of Crozer’s closest neighbors. The company says it’s been engaged with Pennsylvania officials and healthcare partners for months planning the healthcare needs of the Delaware County community.

What they're saying:

"A pocket of joy in a hard situation because these hospitals are getting hit hard," said Kim O’Connor of Broomall.

"I think it’s good for doctors to be coming back. That’s good for our community. Doctors are something we all need," said Shant Sarkahian of Broomall.

For ChristianaCare, it continues a major Pennsylvania expansion. The healthcare system is about to open a 10-bed "neighborhood hospital" and medical center in West Grove; another one is under construction in Aston. And a third Delco site has yet to be announced.

"We are very focused on bringing care into the communities. Into the home in some instances. Building that network of care. Care is moving out of hospitals and into different settings because that’s what people want," Schwartz added.

Big picture view:

If the sale is approved by the court, the facilities could be back in operation over the next 30 to 60 days.

ChristianaCare tells FOX 29 it has "no plans" to purchase the former Crozer Chester Medical Center or Taylor hospitals.