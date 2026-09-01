Deptford Walmart hazmat incident: police, first responders on scene in Gloucester County

The Brief A hazmat situation occurred at a Walmart store in Deptford, Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 1, police confirmed. Officers and other first responders were on the scene. It is not yet clear what caused the hazmat situation or if there have been any injuries.



A hazmat situation is unfolding at a Walmart in Deptford, New Jersey, with police and other first responders on the scene Tuesday, September 1, according to authorities. Police confirmed they are actively responding to the situation in Gloucester County.

What we know:

Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, reports say officers and first responders arrived at a Walmart in Deptford on the 800 block of Cooper Street. Police say they responded to a hazmat situation after a report of fumes in the building.

The store is currently closed for investigation.

Deptford Township Fire Department and Gloucester County HazMat are at the scene.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public and no serious injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the cause or specific nature of the hazmat situation.