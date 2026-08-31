More than 50 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early on Tuesday due to heat
PHILADELPHIA - Over 50 Philadelphia schools with inadequate cooling systems will close early on Tuesday with hot and humid temperatures forecasted.
What schools will close early?
What we know:
The School District of Philadelphia announced the following 52 schools will hold early dismissal.
- AMY Northwest
- Bache-Martin*
- Blaine, James*
- Building 21
- Catharine, Joseph*
- Comegys, B.
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, J.
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Disston, Hamilton**
- Dunbar, Paul**
- Emlen, Eleanor*
- Fell, D Newlin
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Girard, Stephen
- Harding, Warren
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Lamberton*
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche*
- Ludlow, James
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, A.*(**)
- McMichael, M.*
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- MYA
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook ES
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John*
- Rhawnhurst*
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George*
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Phila. HS*
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert*
- Sullivan, James
- Tilden, William**
- The U School
- Wagner, Gen. Louis
- Washington, Martha
Early childhood programs will also follow the early dismissal schedule, and all in-person after school activities are canceled on Tuesday.
Hot, humid temperatures ahead
Why you should care:
Forecasters expect temperatures to soar into the 90s on Tuesday with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.
"The Philadelphia region is experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures, and while the District has made significant progress toward ensuring our schools are adequately cooled to provide safe and comfortable learning environments, some schools still have inadequate cooling systems," the District said.
The Source: Information provided by the School District of Philadelphia.