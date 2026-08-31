More than 50 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early on Tuesday due to heat

The Brief More than 50 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early on Tuesday as temperatures soar. The district shared a list of 52 schools that will dismiss early due to inadequate cooling systems. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s on Tuesday with added humidity to make it feel even warmer.



Over 50 Philadelphia schools with inadequate cooling systems will close early on Tuesday with hot and humid temperatures forecasted.

What schools will close early?

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia announced the following 52 schools will hold early dismissal.

AMY Northwest

Bache-Martin*

Blaine, James*

Building 21

Catharine, Joseph*

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Cooke, J.

Crossan, Kennedy

Disston, Hamilton**

Dunbar, Paul**

Emlen, Eleanor*

Fell, D Newlin

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Lamberton*

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche*

Ludlow, James

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.*(**)

McMichael, M.*

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

MYA

Olney Elementary

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John*

Rhawnhurst*

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

Sharswood, George*

Sheppard, Issac

South Phila. HS*

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert*

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William**

The U School

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Washington, Martha

Early childhood programs will also follow the early dismissal schedule, and all in-person after school activities are canceled on Tuesday.

Hot, humid temperatures ahead

Why you should care:

Forecasters expect temperatures to soar into the 90s on Tuesday with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

"The Philadelphia region is experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures, and while the District has made significant progress toward ensuring our schools are adequately cooled to provide safe and comfortable learning environments, some schools still have inadequate cooling systems," the District said.