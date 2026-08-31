Expand / Collapse search

More than 50 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early on Tuesday due to heat

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
School District of Philadelphia
Published August 31, 2026 2:07 PM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 2:07 PM EDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • More than 50 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early on Tuesday as temperatures soar.
    • The district shared a list of 52 schools that will dismiss early due to inadequate cooling systems.
    • Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s on Tuesday with added humidity to make it feel even warmer.

PHILADELPHIA - Over 50 Philadelphia schools with inadequate cooling systems will close early on Tuesday with hot and humid temperatures forecasted.

What schools will close early?

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia announced the following 52 schools will hold early dismissal. 

  • AMY Northwest
  • Bache-Martin*
  • Blaine, James*
  • Building 21
  • Catharine, Joseph*
  • Comegys, B.
  • Comly, Watson
  • Cooke, J.
  • Crossan, Kennedy
  • Disston, Hamilton**
  • Dunbar, Paul**
  • Emlen, Eleanor*
  • Fell, D Newlin
  • Fox Chase
  • Franklin, Ben HS
  • Girard, Stephen
  • Harding, Warren
  • Henry, Charles
  • Hill-Freedman
  • Hopkinson, Francis
  • Houston, Henry
  • Howe, Julia
  • Jenks, Abram
  • Jenks, John S
  • Lamberton*
  • Lingelbach, Anna
  • Loesche*
  • Ludlow, James
  • McCloskey, John
  • McClure, A.*(**)
  • McMichael, M.*
  • Mitchell, Weir
  • Moore, J. Hampton
  • MYA
  • Olney Elementary
  • Overbrook ES
  • Parkway West
  • Patterson, John*
  • Rhawnhurst*
  • Rowen, William
  • Roxborough HS
  • Sayre, William
  • Sharswood, George*
  • Sheppard, Issac
  • South Phila. HS*
  • Spring Garden
  • Spruance, Gilbert*
  • Sullivan, James
  • Tilden, William**
  • The U School
  • Wagner, Gen. Louis
  • Washington, Martha

Early childhood programs will also follow the early dismissal schedule, and all in-person after school activities are canceled on Tuesday.

Hot, humid temperatures ahead

Why you should care:

Forecasters expect temperatures to soar into the 90s on Tuesday with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter. 

Philadelphia weather: Monday forecast
Philadelphia weather: Monday forecast

Philadelphia weather: Monday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Monday forecast.

"The Philadelphia region is experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures, and while the District has made significant progress toward ensuring our schools are adequately cooled to provide safe and comfortable learning environments, some schools still have inadequate cooling systems," the District said.

The Source: Information provided by the School District of Philadelphia.

School District of PhiladelphiaWeatherNews