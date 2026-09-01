EBT skimming crimes prompts SkimBuster donated to Bristol Borough store

The Brief All Fresh Supermarket in Bristol Borough was targeted by EBT skimming devices on July 20 and August 20. Local manufacturer Allied Electronics, Inc. donated a handheld SkimBuster to help prevent future skimming crimes. One suspect, Ionut Oprea of Florida, was arrested, while a second individual remains at large.



Cardholder data at All Fresh Supermarket in Bristol Borough received an extra layer of protection after EBT point-of-sale skimming devices were discovered at the store on July 20 and August 20, according to Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan. Allied Electronics, Inc. donated a handheld SkimBuster device Tuesday to help defend against future skimming attempts, with district attorney Khan and Bristol Borough Chief Joe Moors at the demonstration.

New donation aims to rebuild trust for local shoppers

The SkimBuster can detect deep-insert and overlay skimmers within seconds without needing to dismantle payment terminals, according to Allied Electronics.

"Just swiping it, inserting it an LED indicator returns saying that everything looks good with the card reader that was found or, if it turns red, it detects that there was a problem inside that machine," said Steve Gilson, product manager at Allied Electronics.

All Fresh is the only grocery store in Bristol Borough, and the skimming incidents affected many area residents.

"This really affected people in our community and we felt like we needed to help out as well as to All Fresh. It’s the only store in Bristol Borough, so it’s where people shop every day. We wanted to bring back consumer confidence," said Mike Vogt, CEO of Allied Electronics, Inc.

What we know:

District Attorney Khan and Chief Moors joined Allied Electronics representatives Tuesday for the donation and demonstration, offering training to store managers and law enforcement on using the SkimBuster device. EBT cards are particularly vulnerable because they do not carry chip-enabled security, according to the Office of State Inspector General.

"We can only hope that we’ll gain their trust again. Hopefully you know, with the help of everyone here, we can gain their trust back," said Cristina Torres, All Fresh Supermarket.

Ionut Oprea, 38, of Florida, was arrested at All Fresh Supermarket on August 20, according to the district attorney’s office.

"We have one suspect who is in custody and that individual will have a preliminary hearing the first week of October," said District Attorney Joe Khan.

A second person believed to be involved remains at large and officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Bristol Borough Police Department.

What's next:

Bucks County law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation and may release additional information as it becomes available, the district attorney’s office said.

"I believe that I’m going to purchase one of these devices so we have it for everybody here in Bristol Borough," said Chief Joe Moors.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many accounts or cardholders may have been impacted by the skimming devices.