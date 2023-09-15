Brutal stabbing in Kensington leaves man, 28, critically injured, police say

article

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was brutally stabbed in his upper body in Kensington.

The violent act happened Friday evening, a little before 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, officials said.

The man was found with multiple stab wounds in his upper body.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities say an investigation is underway. Police have recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made.

