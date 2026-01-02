Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn ends 26 years, transitions to state cold case role
BUCKS COUNTY - District Attorney Jennifer Schorn wraps up 26 years of dedicated service with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
Schorn's career and contributions
Schorn, who has served as the appointed District Attorney for the past two years, is celebrated for her work on behalf of victims and her role in cold-case homicide prosecutions.
Her career included significant time in the Special Victims Unit, where she focused on cases involving children, victims of sexual abuse, and individuals with cognitive impairments.
What they're saying:
During a farewell ceremony, Schorn was honored with plaques from the Bucks County Police Chiefs Association, the FBI, and Bucks County Detectives.
The District Attorney’s Office also presented her with a commemorative plaque highlighting her work on cold-case homicides.
Schorn's new role
Schorn will continue her public service at the state level as the Director of Cold-Case Homicide Investigations and Prosecutions for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Her leadership in solving challenging cold cases, such as the 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs and the 1962 murder of Carol Ann Dougherty, has been widely recognized.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office will maintain all operations without interruption as it transitions to new leadership.
The Source: Information from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office via CRIMEWATCH.